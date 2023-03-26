Home News Israel, after the twelfth Saturday of protests, two ministers ask Netanyahu to stop the judicial reform that saved him – Il Fatto Quotidiano
Israel, after the twelfth Saturday of protests, two ministers ask Netanyahu to stop the judicial reform that saved him – Il Fatto Quotidiano

Israel, after the twelfth Saturday of protests, two ministers ask Netanyahu to stop the judicial reform that saved him – Il Fatto Quotidiano

The judicial reform law that would save Israeli premier Benyamin Netanyahu from his judicial troubles “must be stopped immediately”. Both the Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the head of agriculture Avi Dichter have asked Netanyahu to stop the process of the reform against which a protest was held in Tel Aviv for the twelfth consecutive Saturday […]

