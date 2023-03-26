10
The judicial reform law that would save Israeli premier Benyamin Netanyahu from his judicial troubles “must be stopped immediately”. Both the Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the head of agriculture Avi Dichter have asked Netanyahu to stop the process of the reform against which a protest was held in Tel Aviv for the twelfth consecutive Saturday […]
