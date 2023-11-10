Israel agrees to four-hour daily pauses in military operations in northern Gaza

Israel Agrees to Four-Hour Pauses in Gaza Military Operations

In a recent development, the White House has announced that Israel has agreed to implement four-hour pauses in its military operations in northern Gaza. This move aims to allow humanitarian aid to flow into the area and facilitate the safe evacuation of civilians amidst the ongoing conflict.

Reportedly, Israel has already been pausing its operations for hourly intervals in order to enable civilians to relocate to the south. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized that there will be no ceasefire without the release of hostages held by Hamas.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has described the agreement for four-hour pauses as a positive “first step” in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He mentioned that Israel will announce the schedule of the breaks three hours in advance and assured that there will be no military operations in the designated areas during the pauses.

President Joe Biden also weighed in on the matter, revealing that he had been urging Netanyahu to agree to longer pauses in the offensive during a recent phone call. He expressed some frustration, stating, “It’s taken a little longer than I expected.”

Meanwhile, an Israeli official highlighted that these four-hour windows are termed as “localized tactical pauses” and are expected to commence very soon. The official also suggested that the increasing number of people leaving northern Gaza to head south is an indication of Hamas losing control over the area.

As the United States continues to advocate for the daily pauses to be maintained for as long as humanitarian aid is required in Gaza, it remains to be seen how this development will impact the situation on the ground.