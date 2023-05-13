Israel and Gaza agree to ceasefire for this Saturday

The Israeli army and Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday, after five days of rocket and missile fire that left 33 dead in the Palestinian enclave and two in the Jewish state.

Egypt, the traditional mediator between the two belligerents, received the go-ahead from both parties for a truce that was to begin at 7:00 p.m. GMT, Egyptian and Palestinian sources told AFP.

An official of the Israeli government, questioned by AFP, refused any comment on the matter.

The day was marked by new artillery duels. Several rockets were fired around 9:15 p.m. (6:15 p.m. GMT) from the Gaza Strip, according to AFP journalists.

The escalation began Tuesday with Israeli attacks against Islamic Jihad, a group considered a “terrorist organization” by Israel, the European Union and the United States.

This is the largest outbreak of violence between the two parties since August 2022.

Shortly before the announcement of the truce, Israeli General Herzi Halevi, head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was pleased that Israel had achieved “important objectives throughout this campaign (…)”.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, had announced shortly before that they would continue their “missile firing against Israeli cities”, “before the continuation of assassinations and bombardments” of inhabited areas.

In Gaza, ruled by the Islamist Hamas movement since 2007, the Interior Ministry accused Israel of focusing its attacks “on civilian targets and residential buildings.”

He also called on human rights organizations to press “for Israel to put an end to crimes” that “are the responsibility of international justice.”

In the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, more than 2,000 protesters protested overnight against the war, AFP reporters reported.

According to the Israeli army, a Palestinian rocket landed on an Israeli agricultural area in Shokeda, less than 10 kilometers from the Gaza Strip, injuring a Palestinian worker who died in hospital.

This death brings to 34 the number of Palestinians killed in the clashes since Tuesday, 33 of them in the Gaza Strip. On the Israeli side, an octogenarian died on Thursday in Rehovot, in central Israel.

Among the Palestinians killed are six Islamic Jihad commanders, as well as fighters from that movement and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), another armed group.

AFP journalists verified on Saturday the damage caused by Israeli bombardments in residential areas such as Beit Lahia, in the north of the Strip, and Deir al Balah, further in the center.

“I see no truce,” said Muhammad Muhanna, 58, from the rubble of his home in Gaza. “All the Palestinian people suffer. What did we do?”

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh demanded “a United Nations intervention to end Israeli crimes against the people [palestino] in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

1,230 rockets

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) confirmed on Friday the deaths of at least 13 civilians, seven of them minors. The Israeli army claims that four civilians, three of them minors, were killed by Palestinian rockets that fell inside the Strip.

The army claimed to have hit 371 “terror targets” and said some 1,230 rockets were fired at Israel, more than 370 of which were intercepted by the air defense system.

The Gaza Strip is an impoverished and meager Palestinian territory where 2.3 million people live. Since 2007, when the Islamist Hamas movement took full control of the enclave, it has been subject to a strict Israeli blockade.

The territory has been the scene of several wars with Israel since 2008.

In August 2022, three days of clashes between Israel and Islamic Jihad killed 49 Palestinians, including at least 19 children, according to the UN. More than a thousand rockets were fired on that occasion from Gaza towards Israel, leaving injuries.

In the northern occupied West Bank, two Palestinian fighters from the armed wing of Fatah, the movement of Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abas, were killed Saturday in an Israeli army operation in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus.

Another Palestinian was killed in the afternoon, according to the army, after attempting to attack police with a knife.