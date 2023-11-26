Israel and Hamas carry out a second exchange of hostages for prisoners

For its part, The Israeli prison service confirmed shortly after the hostages arrived in Israel that it had released 39 Palestinian prisoners.6 women and 33 adolescents with accusations of terrorism, but without blood crimes.

Among the hostages now free are Sharon Avigdori, 52, and her 12-year-old daughter, Noam Avigdori, from Kfar Aza; as well as brothers Noam Or, 17, and Alma Or, 13, whose mother Yonat was murdered in Beeri and his father Dron and his cousin remain in captivity.

Minors Emily Hand, 9, and Hila Rotem, 13, were also released; whose mother is still kidnapped, in what Israel considered a violation of the agreement, in addition to Mia Regev Jarbi, 21, who was taken directly by helicopter to a hospital because she is injured.

Also returning to Israel were Noga Weiss, 53, and her daughter Shiri Weiss, 18, residents of Beeri, and part of the Haran-Sholam family: grandmother Shoshan Haran, 67, with her daughter Adi Shoham, 38 years old, and his two grandchildren Yehal and Naveh, ages 3 and 8; while her husband and five other family members remain captive in the Gaza Strip.

Delays and accusations

Hamas delayed the handover of a second batch of hostages and accused Israel of violate the terms of the agreement reached regarding the entry of humanitarian aid and the release of Palestinian prisoners with the longest service in prisons.

After several hours of silence following that Hamas announcement, the Israeli Government reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu carried out on Saturday afternoon “an assessment of the situation with all the security elements, to verify that the second phase is progressing as planned“.

According to local media, Israel had threatened the Islamist group with resuming the military offensive in Gaza if it did not release the second batch of captives before midnight, something that occurred almost on the brink of that deadline.

The parties agreed this week, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the US, the exchange of 50 hostages Israelis for 150 Palestinian prisoners, during four days of truce, and the entry of 200 trucks of humanitarian aid daily into the Gaza Strip.

In both cases they would always be women, children and adolescents. and the ceasefire may be extended if Hamas agrees to release at least ten captives per day, in exchange in any case for the release of three times as many Palestinian prisoners.

The Islamist group He regretted that the aid that has reached the Strip has been “less than half of what was agreed upon.” The group’s representative in Lebanon and member of its political bureau, Osama Hamdan, assured that at least 137 trucks that should be in northern Gaza this Saturday as part of the agreement out of a total of 200 had not arrived.

Egypt reported shortly after the imminent entry of 100 trucks of humanitarian aidbound for the north of the Strip, as part of the efforts to unblock the agreement, which ran aground on its second day.

Hamas too accused Israel of “manipulating” the list of prisoners to be released and not complying with the commitment to first release the eight women who were serving the longest sentences, all imprisoned since 2015.

Israel released only two of them on Friday, Rawan Abu Ziyada and Marah Bakir – imprisoned for only 15 years – but finally today’s list includes the other six prisoners who have served more than eight years in prison: Nourhan Jader Awad, Shorouq Duwaiyat, Maysun Mousa, Fadwa Hamada, Israa Jaabis and Aisha al Afghani.

Hamdan also accused Israel of violating the truce by shooting two Gazans dead on Friday. when they were trying to visit their homes in the north of the enclave, taking advantage of the pause in the fighting, something that was confirmed by the media and humanitarian organizations.

