Israel attacked Islamic Jihad positions in Gaza

Israeli aviation carried out attacks early this Tuesday against objectives of the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli Army.

In the operation, which was dubbed “Shield and Arrow” by JerusalemIsraeli forces killed three senior members of the Islamic group.

He did not give further details. Local media reported that the attacks were directed against the residences of high command of the Islamic Jihad. There was no immediate confirmation from the group.

Witnesses said an explosion hit the top floor of an apartment building in the city of Gaza and a house in the southern city of Rafah. Airstrikes continued in the early hours, targeting militant training sites.

Smoke and fire rise after an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip. (PHOTO: AP/Fatima Shbair)

The airstrikes come at a time of tension between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip, ruled by the Hamas terror group. The tension is related to the increase in violence in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has been carrying out almost daily incursions for months to arrest Palestinians suspected of planning or carrying out attacks against Israelis.

israeli armor

in anticipation of Palestinian rocket attacksthe Israeli army issued instructions advising residents of communities within a 40-kilometre radius of Gaza to stay close to designated bomb shelters.

Israel reported that since this morning the passage has been closed on all roads near the Strip, and circulation has been prohibited until 6:00 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday, asking the inhabitants to take refuge from a possible air attack from the Palestinian territory in response.

Classes have been canceled until further notice and only those people who work near a shelter will be able to go to their jobs.

The airstrikes come at a time of tension between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem)

Last week, Gaza terrorists fired several salvoes of rockets into southern Israel, and the Israeli military responded with airstrikes after the death of a senior Islamic Jihad member on hunger strike in Israeli custody. The exchange of fire ended with a fragile ceasefire brokered by Egypt, the United Nations and Qatar.

The airstrikes are similar to those in 2022, in which Israel bombed places where commanders of the terror group were staying. Islamic Jihadsetting off a three-day bombardment in which the group backed by Iran it lost its two main commanders and dozens of other militants.

Israel says the raids in the West Bank are aimed at dismantling militant networks and thwarting future attacks.

The last escalation of this type occurred on May 2 and 3, after the death of a member of the Islamic Jihad who was imprisoned in an Israeli jail, and who He died from the suffering caused by a prolonged hunger strike. One Palestinian was killed and five others were injured by this escalation, while three were injured on the Israeli side.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is experiencing its deadliest year since the Second Intifada (2000-2005).

With information from AP and EFE