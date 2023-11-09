Israel bombed hospitals and camps in Gaza, 243 more Palestinian martyrs

Thursday November 9, 2023, 11:57 PM Last Updated Thursday November 9, 2023, 11:57 PM Bam Dunya

Gaza: Israel heavily bombed hospitals and camps in Gaza. Schools were also targeted. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 243 more Palestinians were martyred in the Israeli bombing, the number of martyrs was 10569 a day ago. According to Thursday’s report, the number of Palestinian martyrs has increased to 10812. Among the martyrs are 4412 children and 2918 women. 667 elderly people have also been martyred. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 26,905 people have been injured. Hospitals and medical centers in Gaza have been almost disabled and destroyed by the bombing. Clashes continue in the streets of Gaza City. There is strong resistance from

Hamas fighters are carrying out ambush attacks against the Israeli army. On the 34th day of the massacre, the Israeli army bombed a house in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, in which 7 Palestinians were martyred. The Israelis also attacked the Jenin camp in which 8 people were martyred. UNRWA has said that 99 of our people have been killed so far in the Gaza war. The Red Crescent has said that the situation in Gaza has become extremely dire. The Israelis also bombed the areas of Ramya and Beit Leif in southern Lebanon. Al-Aqsa Shahada Hospital was unable to treat its patients. Due to the shortage of medicines and staff, treatment facilities are being provided only to selected patients. Al-Qassam Brigade spokesman Abu Obeidah has said that we have destroyed 136 Israeli vehicles by conducting operations inside Gaza. The only way to release the hostages is through a prisoner exchange. We will continue to fight in Gaza, the West Bank and Al-Quds.