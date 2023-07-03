Israel continues to attack Jenin and Palestinian deaths rise to seven

Palestinian militants engage in a firefight with the Israeli military in Jenin, the West Bank, 03 July 2023. The Israel Defense Forces announced on 03 July that they launched a large-scale operation in Jenin. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least four people were killed and 27 were wounded in Israeli military air attacks in Jenin. (Atentado, Incendio) EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

The Israeli Army continues to attack the West Bank city of Jenin, in a large-scale military operation by land and air against Palestinian militants that has already resulted in seven Palestinian deaths and thirty wounded.

“The death toll rose to seven, including three martyrs as a result of the shelling, and the death toll is likely to increase due to the presence of serious injuries,” the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement, while Israeli forces and the Internal Intelligence Service (Shin Bet) continue to operate in this northern West Bank city.

This is one of the main centers of Palestinian armed resistance in the region, and today’s incursion is the largest since the Second Intifada (2000-2005).

More than 1,000 soldiers are participating in the operation, which includes air strikes, including combat troops and intelligence corps, some of which are acting covertly.

As confirmed by a military spokesman to EFE, the Army also arrested some 20 Palestinians as part of its raids, centered on the Jenin refugee camp.

In turn, an Israeli soldier was slightly injured by shrapnel after the explosion of an Army grenade.

The refugee camp is the stronghold of Palestinian armed groups that have gained strength in recent times, and according to what they specified, Israeli troops today attacked an operations center that served as the joint operational command center of the Jenin Brigade, a local militia that it integrates militiamen from various factions.

In turn, as Army spokesman Daniel Hagari specified on Twitter, Israeli aircraft “attacked terrorist targets more than ten times and armed men” from the field, and ground forces “destroyed a laboratory for the production and storage of explosives.”

In addition, “soldiers located and confiscated an improvised rocket launcher and other weapons,” amid intense clashes and while “exchanges of fire continue” in the area.

A spokesman for the Presidency of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) condemned the military operation on Jenin, which he described as “a war crime” and a “brutal aggression”, and urged the international community to take action against Israel.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, after escalating the tension with the operation in Jenin, there were clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in other places in the occupied West Bank, such as at the access to the town of al Bireh, where a 21-year-old Palestinian was killed. by fire from Israeli forces.

The West Bank is experiencing its highest peak of violence since the Second Intifada and during 2023, 150 Palestinians have died in the framework of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, most of them militants in armed clashes with Israeli troops, but also civilians, including 23 minors.

In parallel, this year 25 people have died on the Israeli side, most of them settlers and five of them minors in attacks carried out by Palestinians. EFE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

