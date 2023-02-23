Several rockets were fired before dawn Thursday from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, witnesses from the Palestinian side and the Israeli army said.

The Israeli army said in a statement that six rockets were fired, five of which were intercepted by its anti-aircraft defense and the last one fell in an uninhabited area.

According to Palestinian witnesses, at least eight rockets were fired.

Israeli emergency services reported no casualties after the shooting, but the rockets set off alarm sirens in the cities of Sderot and Ashkelon, near the Gaza Strip, around 4:00 a.m. (0200 GMT), the Israeli army said.

The attack came after an Israeli army raid on Wednesday in Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank, in which 11 Palestinians were killed.

More than 80 other people were shot and wounded, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Ziad al-Nakhala, leader of the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad militant group, called the raid a “crime” to which “the resistance will have to respond.”