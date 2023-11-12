Home » Israel destroys Hamas infrastructure in Gaza civilian area
Israel destroys Hamas infrastructure in Gaza civilian area

The 551st Brigade is operating in the city of Beit Hanun, where it eliminated Hamas militants and destroyed “dozens” of entrances to their tunnels.

The Israel Defense Forces reported this Saturday that its 551st brigade eliminated militants from the Palestinian group Hamas and destroyed part of its infrastructure in the city of Beit Hanun, in the north of the Gaza Strip.

As part of the operations in the area, where the military brigade has been operating for two weeks, they said they have also destroyed weapons, ammunition and explosive devices found in a kindergarten.

Likewise, the uniformed men destroyed “dozens” of tunnel entrances and secured military and civilian structures where Hamas “weapons, maps and intelligence files” were stored. With RT

