Israel. Hezbollah, ‘no infiltration’. Netanyahu calls Biden, ‘we will carry out a long and powerful operation’

Hezbollah denied in a statement the information coming from Israel that militiamen had entered from the north, who would have taken advantage of the Hamas offensive to join the clashes. In reality, it was learned that Israeli soldiers fired four warning shots at two individuals on a motorbike waving a Palestinian flag just below the Blue Line.

In the meantime, Israeli missiles rained down on Gaza, causing numerous casualties including among civilians, with 190 dead and 1,600 injured, according to army sources.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US President Joe Biden to announce “a long and powerful military operation”. Russia called for a suspension of hostilities.

At least fifty Israeli hostages were taken to Gaza.

