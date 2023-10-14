Israel: How schools in North Rhine-Westphalia are preparing for discussions about the war – state politics – news

Psychologist warns against stinging a hornet’s nest

Uwe Sonneborn is a psychologist and member of the board of the State Association of School Psychology in North Rhine-Westphalia. In the event of a conflict, he advises schools, parents and also students in North Rhine-Westphalia. “I would advise teachers to approach it defensively, that is, by no means force the topic,” advises Sonneborn. Because: “Depending on what grade you are in or what school environment you are in, you could sting a hornet’s nest if you open the topic,” warns the psychologist. After all, there are also people who have “absorbed anti-Semitism with their mother’s milk”. “And if you open this topic carelessly, you run the risk of it being a process that slips out of your hands.”

Be careful if you are personally affected

In particular, teachers who have personal connections to the conflict should not get involved in the topic, says Sonneborn. In emergency psychology, the iron principle applies: “If you are unsure or are affected yourself, then your colleague has to take action,” explains the school psychologist.

“If, for example, a second grader brings up the topic, then you should answer,” explains Uwe Sonneborn. However, this does not always have to be done in front of the entire class. If an individual is interested, this can also be discussed after class, otherwise also in a smaller group.

