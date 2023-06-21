Israel. Incandescent situation, Netanyahu thinks of a vast operation in the West Bank

Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: fi profile Facebook).

The Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu is said to be about to launch a vast military operation in the north of the occupied West Bank. The decision was allegedly taken in an emergency meeting following the serious episodes of violence in the last few hours, but army officials are reportedly pressing for the alternative solution of “targeted killings” in order to avert a reaction with unpredictable outcomes.

Armed men, probably Hamas militiamen, started shooting yesterday in a restaurant in the Israeli settlement of Eli, an occupied territory located between the Palestinian cities of Nablus and Ramallah, and the toll is four Israelis and one of the attackers killed. The second Palestinian managed to escape.

On the other hand, six Palestinians were killed, all very young, in a firefight with the Israeli military in the Janin refugee camp in the West Bank.

The soldiers had entered the camp to make an arrest, but Palestinian resistance was immediately triggered. About a hundred injured, of which at least 18 are in serious condition. Eight wounded among the soldiers. Among the Palestinian dead, the youngest was 15-year-old Ahmed Yusef Saqr.

The attack on Eli would be a consequence of the Israeli action in Janin.

In the previous term, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had expressed his intention to annex the northern West Bank to Israel.

