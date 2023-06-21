Home » Israel. Incandescent situation, Netanyahu thinks of a vast operation in the West Bank
News

Israel. Incandescent situation, Netanyahu thinks of a vast operation in the West Bank

by admin
Israel. Incandescent situation, Netanyahu thinks of a vast operation in the West Bank

Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: fi profile Facebook).

Geopolitical News

The Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu is said to be about to launch a vast military operation in the north of the occupied West Bank. The decision was allegedly taken in an emergency meeting following the serious episodes of violence in the last few hours, but army officials are reportedly pressing for the alternative solution of “targeted killings” in order to avert a reaction with unpredictable outcomes.
Armed men, probably Hamas militiamen, started shooting yesterday in a restaurant in the Israeli settlement of Eli, an occupied territory located between the Palestinian cities of Nablus and Ramallah, and the toll is four Israelis and one of the attackers killed. The second Palestinian managed to escape.
On the other hand, six Palestinians were killed, all very young, in a firefight with the Israeli military in the Janin refugee camp in the West Bank.
The soldiers had entered the camp to make an arrest, but Palestinian resistance was immediately triggered. About a hundred injured, of which at least 18 are in serious condition. Eight wounded among the soldiers. Among the Palestinian dead, the youngest was 15-year-old Ahmed Yusef Saqr.
The attack on Eli would be a consequence of the Israeli action in Janin.
In the previous term, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had expressed his intention to annex the northern West Bank to Israel.

Previous articleFrance. Meloni meets Macron

See also  Open call for home improvements for 400,000 vulnerable households.

You may also like

The role of Independent Assessment Bodies

Maire Kruus received the Defense League’s White Cross...

The project that regulates the recreational consumption of...

Tim pushes on made in Italy cybersecurity to...

PNC arrests gang members responsible for a homicide...

Criminals gagged the uncle of the mayor of...

Rainstorm subway stations in many places in China...

Urso meets the President of the Republic, the...

In San Juan Opico, a motorcyclist shot at...

Thousands of people demonstrated against the reforms of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy