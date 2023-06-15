Israel intends to sell the Merkava tank for the first time to two countries, one of them in Europe – Al-Ghad TV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Switzerland on Thursday to allow arms re-exports to Ukraine, saying it would be necessary to end Russia’s invasion.

Switzerland’s longstanding policy of neutrality prohibits any country that buys its weapons from re-exporting them to parties to conflicts. Last November, it imposed a ban on sending Swiss munitions to Russia or Ukraine.

“I am aware of the debate in Switzerland regarding the export of war materiel to protect and defend Ukraine. And this will be necessary … We need weapons to be able to restore peace in Ukraine.”

The issue is controversial in Switzerland, which must balance its foreign policy based on neutrality with the concerns of neighboring European countries and its arms industry.

Zelensky thanked Switzerland for adopting EU sanctions against Russia for its invasion of his country, but called on it to do more.

“It is very important to show solidarity because these sanctions will help us end the aggression,” he said. “We must tighten the sanctions.”

In his videotaped speech, Zelensky called on Switzerland to host an international peace conference, and said he had spoken to his Swiss counterpart Alain Berset about the initiative in March.

Zelensky’s speech raised a state of tension in the Swiss parliament, as it was rejected by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, describing it as a violation of the country’s policy of neutrality.