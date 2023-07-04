Israel launched the largest operation in the West Bank in recent years. It is a massacre, say the Palestinians

Thick black smoke from burning tires filled the air, Israeli bulldozers drove through the empty streets, and loudspeakers in mosques rang out calls to support Palestinian soldiers.

The situation in the refugee camp in the city of Džanin was described by several locals as a “real war”. Israel carried out at least ten airstrikes there on Monday, launching what appears to be the largest military operation since 2005.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s government emphasized that it was not attacking Palestinian civilians, but militants from the terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. However, according to the Palestinian authorities, the operation resulted in at least nine victims and a hundred wounded, including minors.

The Israeli military says it killed “only terrorists”, although civilians were also injured. He also states that the operation will “last as long as necessary”.

What is happening in Džanin

The Israeli army frequently intervenes in the city of Janin and its refugee camp in the northern part of the occupied West Bank. However, the operation, which began on Monday, was exceptional in its scope. More than 150 armored vehicles and at least a thousand Israeli soldiers took part in it (according to some estimates, there could be as many as 2,000 of them).

Even on the night from Monday to Tuesday, hundreds of Israeli soldiers were still operating in Janin.

Israel focuses on this city because it

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

