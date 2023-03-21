The Israeli parliament, the Knesset. (picture alliance/dpa/Christophe Gateau)

The parliament in Jerusalem voted last night for a corresponding change in the law. This was accepted with 31 out of 120 votes. The aim is to resettle the four places that were cleared as part of the Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005. Even before the decision was taken, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry had warned of an “escalation of the conflict”.

Last month, the Israeli government decided to authorize several illegal settlement outposts in the West Bank. The US and EU were concerned about this.

