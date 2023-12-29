Israel sentences teenager to prison after refusing military service: “Violence is no solution to violence”

An Israeli teenager (18) from Tel Aviv has been sentenced to 30 days in prison for refusing to perform his military service. The young man is the first to give up conscientious objection since the start of the war on October 7.

“I believe that violence is not the solution to violence,” Tal Mitnick said in a video on Twitter. “The criminal attack on Gaza will not solve the horrific carnage inflicted by Hamas. There is no military solution to a political problem.” With those words, Mitnick left for prison on Tuesday, where he will spend a month. That sentence could be extended if he subsequently refuses to join the army again. He was waved goodbye by fellow activists from Mesarvot, a network of initiatives that have been fighting the occupation of Palestinian territories by the Israeli army for years.

Mitnick said he had decided months ago not to join the army, even before the surprise attack by Hamas. He is not alone: ​​earlier this year, hundreds of Israeli teenagers – the so-called ‘refuseniks’ – refused to perform their military service, in protest against the “undemocratic” adjustments that the government made at the time.

By law, all adult Israelis who are Jews, Druze or Circassians must serve in the army, with some exceptions. For men, this military service lasts at least 32 months, for women 24 months. Israel has one of the largest and strongest armies in the world. An estimated 170,000 people are currently actively employed, with hundreds of thousands more in reserve.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Share this: Facebook

X

