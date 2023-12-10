Israel will open the Kerem Shalom crossing to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Israeli Colonel Elad Goren told the press that “In the coming days” Israel will open the border crossing at Kerem Shalom, an Israeli community near the southern tip of the Gaza Strip, to inspect international aid destined for the Palestinian enclave and to facilitate the entry of additional aid.

The move is intended to facilitate an increase in the number of trucks carrying food, water, fuel and medical supplies that can enter Gaza each day. Currently, Israel inspects trucks at the smaller Nitzana crossing between Israel and Egypt before sending them to Rafah. While Israel will use the Kerem Shalom facility to inspect the trucks, they will still need to enter Gaza through Rafah.

The United Nations aid chief, Martin Griffiths, confirmed this Thursday that there is progress so that the Kerem Shalom crossing can be opened soon. “We continue negotiating and at the moment There are promising signs.”he told reporters in Geneva. “Now there are promising signs that it could open soon,” she noted.

If this opening were to occur, Griffiths said it would represent a major boost for humanitarian operations seeking more access to the enclave.

“We have been advocating for the opening of Kerem Shalom, and not only to allow trucks to go through Rafah and then up to Gaza, but to allow them to go directly through Kerem Shalom to the northern areas of Gaza, or where the need is older,” Griffiths said. “It would be the first miracle we have seen for a few weeks, but it would also mean an enormous boost to the logistical process and the logistical base of a humanitarian operation,” he warned.

A Palestinian police officer supervises the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing (REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

The Kerem Shalom crossing was used to transport more than 60% of the trucks entering Gaza before the conflict.

The aid that can currently enter Gaza does so through the Rafah border crossing, on the Egyptian border.designed for the passage of pedestrians and not trucks.

Griffiths stated that both Israel and Egypt, states affected by the opening of the crossing, had been much more open to the idea of ​​reactivating the Kerem Shalom route.

According to him, the warring parties are more willing to open the crossing “probably not suddenly, but certainly gradually.”

The Kerem Shalom crossing is located in an area close to the south of Gaza, an area of ​​the strip where a good part of the displaced Palestinians are concentrated, since the north of the territory is occupied by Israeli forces and was the scene of violent fighting in the weeks prior to the humanitarian truce.

