Israeli ambassador to Belgium receives fierce criticism after she compares released Palestinians to Dutroux

Israeli Ambassador Idit Rosenzweig-Abu has come under fire after sharing a post on social media comparing the released Palestinians to Dutroux. “He was also someone’s child. That does not mean it is acceptable to compare him to his victims,” the message said.

On X, the former Twitter, Idit Rosenzweig-Abu criticizes reporting in the newspaper De Morgen about the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Today a photo collage of two newspaper pages appeared in the newspaper with the title ‘Israeli or Palestinian, it is always someone’s father or child’. The Israeli ambassador reacts dissatisfied: “Marc Dutroux was also someone’s child. That does not mean it is acceptable to compare him to his victims.”

In a response, vice party chairman Jasper Pillen (Open Vld) denounces the “disgusting” post and the former Member of Parliament for the Flemish Liberals believes that Idit Rosenzweig-Abu can no longer represent Israel in our country.

