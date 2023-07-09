Title: Israeli-American Filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky Declares Partial Collapse of Putin’s Regime

Subtitle: Director’s Latest Film “Freedom on Fire” Sheds Light on Ongoing Ukrainian Conflict

ROME – Evgeny Afineevsky, the Israeli-American filmmaker behind “Freedom on Fire,” has emerged as a leading advocate for the Ukrainian cause. Speaking in an interview with LA NACION, Afineevsky expressed his belief that Vladimir Putin’s regime has already partially collapsed, following recent events.

Born in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, Afineevsky lived in the Soviet Union until the age of 18. Frustrated by the lack of artistic opportunities, he left the USSR in June 1991, shortly before its collapse. Taking advantage of his Jewish heritage, he repatriated to Israel before ultimately settling in the United States, where he became a naturalized citizen.

Afineevsky, fluent in Russian and deeply connected to his birthplace, gained international recognition for his documentary “Winter on Fire,” which chronicled the Maidan Revolution in 2013-2014. The film highlighted the Ukrainian pushback against puppet governments controlled by Putin. In his latest work, “Freedom on Fire, Ukraine’s fight for freedom,” Afineevsky continues to shed light on the ongoing war, which he sees as a continuation of the Ukrainian “Dignity Revolution.”

Reflecting on the protests, Afineevsky stated, “The Maidan protest showed how the idea of democracy and freedom could unite everyone, regardless of differences. It not only changed Ukraine but also proved to Putin that he had lost control of the country.” He further remarked that Putin responded by initiating the conflict, with Russian soldiers entering Crimea in February 2014.

Afineevsky’s decision to make a second documentary about Ukraine was driven by his desire to highlight the resilience of Ukrainian people in the face of adversity. He aimed to capture the lives of individuals impacted by the war, including children, soldiers, journalists, doctors, and mothers.

The recent rebellion of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a key figure in Putin’s regime, also caught Afineevsky’s attention. He believes that this uprising is just the beginning, indicating the regime’s weakness and inevitable downfall. While some speculate potential reprisals, Afineevsky remains confident that Prigozhin and his supporters will not face consequences.

Regarding the peace mission of Pope Francis, Afineevsky praised the choice of Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, stating that he brings credibility due to his involvement in peace negotiations and conflict resolution. However, given the current circumstances of World War III, Afineevsky believes that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are unlikely. He highlights that Ukraine will not engage in talks until all Russian soldiers are removed from Ukrainian territory, including Crimea.

Regarding the end of the conflict, Afineevsky predicts that Ukraine’s slow but steady counteroffensive will ultimately lead to the collapse of Putin’s regime. He believes that the reclamation of Crimea and other occupied territories will be a turning point, leading to an internal rebellion within Russia itself.

Afineevsky’s sentiments reflect the determination of Ukrainians to defend their sovereignty and fight for freedom. With international support, he believes that Ukraine will prevail in this ongoing struggle.

As Afineevsky’s latest film, “Freedom on Fire,” is released, it serves as a reminder of the bravery and resilience exhibited by those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

(Note: This article is a fictional representation of the provided content and does not reflect real events or statements by the individuals mentioned.)