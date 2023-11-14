Home » Israeli Army Advances into Gaza, Military Campaign Intensifies
Israeli Army Advances into Gaza, Military Campaign Intensifies

Israeli Forces Bomb Gaza After Hospital Attack

Israeli troops bombed southern Gaza on Tuesday after tanks advanced to the doors of the largest hospital in the enclave, in the north, where Hamas health officials claim dozens of patients, including babies, have died due to a lack of electricity and intense fighting.

The military has placed tanks in front of al-Shifa hospital, Gaza City’s main medical center, which Israel says sits above tunnels housing a headquarters for Hamas fighters who use patients as shields.

In response to the situation, Israeli President Joe Biden said, “My hope and expectation is that there will be less intrusive action regarding hospitals.”

The Israeli Army also released video and photos of what it said were weapons stored in the basement of Rantissi Hospital, a pediatric hospital specializing in cancer treatment. In a statement on its Telegram channel, Hamas said the video showed “fabricated scenes that mislead public opinion” and added that it was a “failed attempt” by Israel to justify the attack on hospitals.

The escalation of violence in the West Bank comes after more than 18 months of bloodshed that has fueled fears that the West Bank will erupt into a larger conflict and become a new front.

Hamas has made an offer to release up to 70 women and children hostages in exchange for a five-day ceasefire, while Israel has rejected a ceasefire, arguing that Hamas would simply use it to regroup.

The White House has expressed its desire for considerably longer humanitarian “pauses” and has stated that they would like to see a deal reached to free most of the kidnapped Israeli women and children and for Israel to free Palestinian women and youth held in its prisons.

The West Bank, under Israeli occupation, has also seen an escalation of violence, with at least six Palestinians killed by security forces, according to local Health Ministry and Palestinian media. This comes amid fears that the West Bank will become a new front in the conflict.

