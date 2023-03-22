Home News Israeli drone crashed in Syria
News

Israeli drone crashed in Syria

by admin
Israeli drone crashed in Syria

Thursday March 23, 2023, 1:46 am

Syria (Ummat News) Israel’s drone plane has crashed.
According to details, this drone plane has crashed in Syria. The Israeli army has confirmed the accident.
An Israeli drone has crashed in Syria. The incident is under investigation.
According to the army, the drone was on normal operation, currently there are no reports of any information leakage from the drone.

See also

It seems that the government has decided to make Imran Khan the enemy number one of the state

See also  Clash between cars and scooters, accident in Agropoli - breaking latest news

You may also like

4,100 KILOS OF PARAGUAYAN MARIJUANA SEIZED IN BRAZIL...

Video: This is how he introduced Juan Pablo...

Gradually almost 16 percent more wages for bus...

Electoral Justice presents the “Informed Vote” campaign

Ex-mayor Tuto Uhía is acquitted for the crime...

People from Ukraine protest in Essen against IOC...

Cabal and Roy are listed

New emojis on Whatsapp – these 21 characters...

Is there any mistake in the understanding and...

‘Chepe’ Ramírez played more than 200 games with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy