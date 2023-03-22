9
Syria (Ummat News) Israel’s drone plane has crashed.
Thursday March 23, 2023, 1:46 am
Syria (Ummat News) Israel’s drone plane has crashed.
According to details, this drone plane has crashed in Syria. The Israeli army has confirmed the accident.
An Israeli drone has crashed in Syria. The incident is under investigation.
According to the army, the drone was on normal operation, currently there are no reports of any information leakage from the drone.
See also
It seems that the government has decided to make Imran Khan the enemy number one of the state