Israeli forces destroyed a Palestinian school in the West Bank

Monday, May 8, 2023, 3:35 am

Jerusalem (Ummt News) Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian primary school in the occupied West Bank.

According to international media reports, a school in the West Bank built with the financial assistance of the European Union has been demolished by Israeli occupation forces.

In order to demolish the school, Israeli forces entered Jabat al-Zhab village near Bethlehem with bulldozers, which was protested by Palestinians. Israeli forces fired tear gas at the protesters. The Palestinian Authority said the school consisted of 5 classrooms with 45 students.

A representative of the international news agency AFP said that the school was built with tin sheets which were demolished.

It should be noted that Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War. This area is home to about 290,000 Palestinians, where the Israeli government has illegally settled about 475,000 Jews.