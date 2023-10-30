Israeli ground forces arrive on the outskirts of Gaza

Clouds of smoke cover the northern Gaza Strip due to an Israeli airstrike this Monday. The Israel Defense Forces struck more than 600 targets as they “continued to expand ground operations.” More than 7,600 Palestinians and 1,300 Israelis have been killed since the Hamas attack on October 7. EFE/ Hannibal Hanschke

The ground forces of the Israeli Army arrived on the outskirts of Gaza City this Monday after having advanced from the east of the Strip in the direction of its interior, as EFE was able to verify.

Israeli tanks have reached the Salahedin highway, the main artery of the Palestinian enclave that crosses it from north to south. EFE

