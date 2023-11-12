Israeli journalist: Military aircraft did not leave any habitable house in Beit Hanoun

“The warplane bombardment did not leave any habitable house in the city located in the northern Gaza Strip,” is how Israeli writer and analyst Nahum Barnea described the situation in the city of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

During a journalist’s tour of the rubble and rubble of the city, under the protection of the occupation forces, Barnea said in his report in the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper: “35,000 people lived in Beit Hanoun until October 7… and after the Hamas attack (Al-Aqsa Flood), the influx of residents began.” . Most of them left during the bombing and before the ground incursion, and the rest left when the Israeli army tanks entered.”

Pictures of occupation soldiers inside Beit Hanoun, a picture published by Barnea in Yedioth Ahronoth

He added that during their incursion, the occupation forces did not find any civilians in the city, nor did they find any trace of any detainee.

He went on to say that only members of the Palestinian resistance affiliated with the Hamas movement are currently in the city, claiming that “unimaginable quantities of underground bunkers, weapons and ammunition were found.”

He continued, “I walked on the main street of the neighborhood, from its beginning to its end…the airstrikes did not leave a single house fit for habitation.” Even the mosque was not spared from the bombing, under the pretext of finding quantities of weapons.

The writer did not publish pictures to confirm the allegations he made during his tour. Just as he described the remaining minaret of the collapsed mosque as being like “Leaning Pisa” and published the picture, he did not publish pictures to support his claims of the spread of weapons or the clothes of Hamas fighters, or pictures of the weapons and explosives that were found in a school and a hospital in the city.

A picture of the destroyed mosque minaret in Beit Hanoun, photographed by Barnea – Photo from Yedioth Ahronoth

He likened the situation in the city to that of the German city of Berlin in 1945 after it was bombed.

He pointed out that the city will either be part of the security belt that Israel intends to maintain around the “abandoned” Gaza City, or it will be rebuilt.

Effects of destruction in the city of Beit Hanoun as a result of the Israeli aggression – a photo taken by Barnea and published in Yedioth Ahronoth

According to what he wrote, 4 soldiers were killed on Friday during his tour during an ambush set up by the resistance in front of a building.

Gaza faces annihilation

This comes as the occupation continues its brutal aggression against Gaza, coinciding with its forces launching a ground operation in the Strip for the 37th day in a row.

The brutal raids launched by occupation fighters continue, targeting the homes of defenseless civilians, in addition to targeting hospitals, mosques and churches, which has led to thousands of martyrs and wounded, while those who have survived the bombing so far suffer from a catastrophic humanitarian situation, in light of the restrictions on them.

According to the latest statistics issued by the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the death toll from the Israeli aggression since October 7 has risen to more than 11,100 martyrs.

