Israeli planes have been bombing various areas of the Gaza Strip for hours

Israeli planes have been bombing various areas of the Gaza Strip for hours

At least 150 Israelis were killed and about 1,000 wounded in the operation that the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, called the “Al-Aqsa Flood.”

According to the Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip, among the injured there are critical and serious cases.

Meanwhile, Al-Quds correspondent in Gaza reported that there were other numbers of martyrs at the border fence and within the coverage areas, including resistance fighters and citizens who entered those areas.

He pointed out that Israeli planes have been bombing various areas of the Gaza Strip for hours, while the resistance is bombing surrounding settlements, hours after intensively bombing Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and several cities.

The Israeli death toll has risen to more than 150, while there are still other death tolls that Israeli medical teams have not reached. As reported by Channel 13.

Resistance fighters continue to wage violent clashes inside Israeli settlements, while the Hebrew website Ynet claimed that several of them were killed, wounded and arrested.

Resistance fighters are sheltering in settler homes in the Gaza Strip, holding hostages.

The resistance, especially the Al-Qassam Brigades, released video clips of many of their Israeli prisoners.

