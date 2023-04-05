After the tarawih prayer, a group of Palestinians took refuge in the Qibla Masjid inside the Masjid al-Aqsa, after fanatic Jewish settlers called for a raid on Masjid al-Aqsa due to the holy Passover Feast and sacrifices there. The group, including women and children, closed the doors of the Qibla Masjid. Israeli police entered the courtyard of the Masjid al-Aqsa and removed the cleaners and Muslims from there by force. […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

