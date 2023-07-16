Home » Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalized
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalized

The president was admitted to an emergency medical center in the city of Ramat Gan

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, was hospitalized on the afternoon of July 15 at the Sheba medical center in the city of Ramat Gan “after feeling unwell,” reports The Jerusalem Post. At the moment is undergoing various testsindicates the medium.

The last time the 73-year-old Israeli politician was admitted to a hospital was last fall, during the Doomsday (Yom Kippur) fast.

Back then, Netanyahu felt unwell while praying in a synagogue. The president’s tests showed normal rates, but the doctors made him spend a night in the hospital as a precaution.

