Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Faces Political Pressure Amidst Gaza Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Faces Increasing Pressure as Gaza Conflict Continues

October 25, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing growing criticism and pressure as the conflict in Gaza escalates. Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border were surprised to see Arye Deri, leader of the ultra-Orthodox party Shas and a key ally of Netanyahu, visiting kibbutzim that were attacked by Hamas. Deri’s visit came just a day after he leaked details of a meeting in which he criticized the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), stating that they were “not prepared” for the conflict.

Deri, who holds no official government position and lacks significant military experience, has unofficially been invited to some of the war cabinet meetings by Netanyahu. This move has raised eyebrows, as critics argue that political alliances should not dictate military decision-making.

The conflict in Gaza has become increasingly politicized, with support for Netanyahu plummeting among the Israeli public. Recent polls indicate that about 40% of voters who supported Netanyahu’s Likud party less than a year ago would now vote for someone else. Calls for a national commission of inquiry into the handling of the conflict are also growing.

On October 25, Israeli officials announced a delay in the invasion of Gaza to allow the United States to reinforce its air defenses in the region. However, Netanyahu is facing pressure from his far-right base to demonstrate a willingness to destroy Hamas. Netanyahu’s representatives have been informing journalists that the IDF is not fully prepared for a ground campaign and that more airstrikes are needed to destroy Hamas’s tunnel network. These statements have sparked anger from the IDF and have exposed divisions within the war cabinet, particularly between Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

This is not the first time that Netanyahu has clashed with military generals. Tensions between Netanyahu and Israeli generals have been exacerbated by his response to the October 7 Hamas attack. The army’s chief of staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, as well as other officials, have publicly acknowledged the failure to prevent the attack and are expected to resign once the conflict ends. However, Netanyahu has not taken full responsibility, leaving many frustrated within his coalition.

The current conflict has also highlighted the divisions within Netanyahu’s coalition government. The coalition of far-right and ultra-religious parties backing Netanyahu is aware that public anger and a potential snap election could threaten their hold on power. Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, has escalated tensions between Jewish-Israelis and Arab-Israelis, but for now, his attempts have not succeeded.

As the focus remains on the conflict in Gaza, little attention is being given to planning for the aftermath. Israeli security officials have expressed their preference for the Palestinian Authority to regain control of Gaza, but no concrete plans are being made in this regard. Netanyahu’s decade-long neglect of Gaza and his reluctance to plan for its future have been criticized, with experts warning that this approach could have serious consequences for Israel.

The politicalization of the war and the discord within Netanyahu’s coalition government are raising concerns about Israel’s handling of the conflict and its long-term implications. Netanyahu’s declining popularity and the growing calls for accountability demonstrate the mounting pressure on the prime minister.

