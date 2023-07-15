Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in the hospital: “In good shape”

As his office announced, there were no abnormalities in the investigations. The doctors suspected dehydration and advised the 73-year-old to have his health checked regularly. Like many other countries in the northern hemisphere, Israel is currently groaning under a heat wave.

Netanyahu was on vacation at the Sea of ​​Galilee when he was admitted to Sheba Hospital in the city of Tel Hashomer. According to media reports, he was fully conscious and was able to go to the emergency room himself. A report by Channel 12 that Netanyahu had complained of chest pains has not been officially confirmed. Nor were there any reports that Netanyahu had briefly lost consciousness.

The Prime Minister’s office said Netanyahu went to the hospital on his doctor’s advice after complaining of “slight dizziness”. “The first tests were normal, with no result,” it said in a statement. “The preliminary diagnosis is dehydration.” Further routine tests are in progress. In the evening, footage was shown on Israeli television that apparently shows Netanyahu in the hospital. Netanyahu smiles and calls on people to drink plenty during the heatwave.

It was initially unclear who would represent Netanyahu in the event of a health impediment. When then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon fell into a coma after suffering a stroke in 2006, his deputy Ehud Olmert took over. Netanyahu himself was represented during foreign trips by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

Already in October in the hospital

Netanyahu was only briefly admitted to the hospital in October when he fell ill during the Yom Kippur fast. The conservative politician has been shaping political life in Israel since the mid-1990s, and has led the country’s government since 2009, with one brief interruption. His current government, which includes several far-right parties, is highly controversial at home and abroad, particularly over planned judicial reforms that would allow the parliament majority to overturn court decisions. Mass demonstrations against these plans have been taking place for months.

At the head of the resistance is the short-term head of government and opposition leader Yair Lapid. He conveyed get-well wishes to Netanyahu on Saturday. “I wish the Prime Minister a full recovery and good health,” Lapid wrote on Twitter.

