Home News Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians
News

Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians

by admin
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians

These people were martyred by Israeli firing near Nablus city on Sunday, file photo

Sunday March 12, 2023, 4:43 PM

Nablus: The Israeli army martyred 3 Palestinians by firing near Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank on Sunday morning.This is the latest bloodshed in an ongoing wave of violence in the region.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the men were killed by Israeli fire near the city of Nablus on Sunday.

According to the Israeli military The exchange of fire took place at the Sara Jet checkpoint in an area controlled by Israeli security west of Nablus. Residents of Sara said they heard gunshots at around 3:30 am.

See also

In Delhi, 6 boys grabbed her by the hair and painted her face – woman moved to Bangladesh

See also  Streetlights off in Agordo but yes to the Christmas lights

You may also like

Lessons from Europe, webinar on the European program...

Junior Pan American Games 2025 with works completed...

3 American women disappear in Mexico, another kidnapping?

Cybersecurity, Faggioli: “An evolution in the approach is...

Save yourself first – The Journal

Italy-Lithuania, Urso incontra il minister Aušrinė Armonaitė, sintonia...

Peshawar Zalmi’s target of 180 runs to win...

Top 10 Korean War Books

Elections in danger – Mashriq TV

“He denies the principle of gravity”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy