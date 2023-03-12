Sunday March 12, 2023, 4:43 PM

Nablus: The Israeli army martyred 3 Palestinians by firing near Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank on Sunday morning.This is the latest bloodshed in an ongoing wave of violence in the region.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the men were killed by Israeli fire near the city of Nablus on Sunday.

According to the Israeli military The exchange of fire took place at the Sara Jet checkpoint in an area controlled by Israeli security west of Nablus. Residents of Sara said they heard gunshots at around 3:30 am.