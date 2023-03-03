9
Israeli forces apparently shot dead a 15-year-old Palestinian in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday (local time). According to the mayor of the city of Azzun in the north of the West Bank, an Israeli military vehicle drove into the city late Thursday evening and Palestinian youths threw stones at it. The soldiers then started shooting at the students.
