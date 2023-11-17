Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry Issues Warning to American Universities about Anti-Semitism

Israeli Minister Warns American Universities to Crack Down on Anti-Semitism

Nir Barkat, Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, issued a stern warning to American universities, urging them to take action against anti-Semitism on their campuses. Speaking from a Manhattan hotel, Barkat expressed concern about the rising tensions and violent incidents on some university campuses following the recent Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

Barkat emphasized that schools prioritizing financial gains over addressing anti-Semitic behavior will face serious consequences. He warned that universities not taking a stand against anti-Semitism “are going to pay a high price for it.”

The Minister also revealed that influential donors to Ivy League universities have expressed their displeasure with alleged anti-Semitism and have vowed to suspend their financial support. This includes a campaign organized by billionaire Marc Rowan calling for a change in leadership at the University of Pennsylvania, with several prominent figures pledging to withhold donations.

In light of these developments, some universities have taken steps to address anti-Semitism. Columbia University announced the creation of a task force on anti-Semitism, while the University of Pennsylvania revealed an action plan aimed at combating hate.

Barkat’s remarks come amid a push in Congress to deliver a proposed $14 billion emergency aid package to Israel, which has been hindered by political infighting. While expressing gratitude for President Joe Biden’s support for Israel, Barkat stressed the urgency of the aid package and the importance of bipartisan cooperation in passing it.

In the midst of these challenges, Barkat emphasized the unwavering support that Israel has received from the United States. He also noted the bipartisan backing in Washington as a positive sign of solidarity with Israel.

As tensions continue to run high, Barkat’s warning serves as a reminder of the urgent need to combat anti-Semitism and the importance of standing in solidarity with Israel.

