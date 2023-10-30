Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Refuses Ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza Strip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict

In a press conference held on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would not consider a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu compared the situation to historical events such as the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the September 11 terrorist attacks, stating that just as the United States would not have accepted a ceasefire in those circumstances, Israel would not accept one now.

Netanyahu emphasized that Israel would not surrender to terrorism or barbarism, firmly stating, “Israel is asked to surrender to Hamas, to terrorism, and to surrender to barbarism, and that will not happen.” He urged civilized nations around the world to support Israel’s fight against Hamas, as he believes that Israel’s fight is not only their own but also a fight for civilization itself. The Prime Minister confidently asserted, “Israel will fight until it wins this battle, and Israel will win.”

The issue of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza was also addressed. Netanyahu called on every civilized nation to demand the immediate and unconditional release of these hostages. He criticized Hamas for preventing foreign citizens from leaving Gaza and for holding over 200 Israeli hostages, including 33 children, hostage and terrorizing them.

Regarding the loss of support in Israeli public opinion, Netanyahu stated that the goal and responsibility of Israel is to send Hamas to the “dustbin of history.” He expressed solidarity with the soldiers and commanders of the Israeli Defense Forces.

Since the conflict began on October 7th, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported more than 5,300 deaths and over 21,000 injuries due to Israeli bombings. Netanyahu acknowledged the importance of minimizing civilian casualties but stressed that Israel cannot abandon the fight. He believes that doing so would have disastrous consequences not only for Israel but for other countries as well, as he considers this conflict to be a battle between civilization and barbarism.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s remarks reaffirm Israel’s commitment to continuing the fight against Hamas despite mounting international pressure for a ceasefire. The conflict in Gaza shows no signs of abating as both sides remain entrenched in their positions.

Share this: Facebook

X

