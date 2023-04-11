Whether services are rendered or goods are sold, every business needs to issue invoices as soon as money changes hands. This obligation is regulated in the German Commercial Code (HGB). The information that must be included on each invoice can be found in the Value Added Tax Act (UStG). We summarize all important points clearly for you.

Mandatory information on every invoice

As already mentioned, the sales tax law regulates which information must be found on an invoice. A distinction is made between invoices for small amounts – that is, sums of up to 250 euros – and those that contain larger amounts.

Mandatory information on invoices for small amounts

The following information must be included on an invoice up to a maximum of 250 euros:

Company full name and address

Date of invoice issue

Concrete service or goods including quantity

Gross Invoice Amount or Net Amount and Tax Amount and the applicable tax rate

Note: The regulations for small-amount invoices do not apply to cross-border mail order (§3c UStG), reverse charge services (§13b UStG) and intra-Community deliveries (§6a UStG)

Mandatory information on invoices for larger amounts

If the amount for which the invoice is issued is more than 250 euros, the information for small-amount invoices is also required. However, the following points must also be listed:

Full name and address of the invoice recipient

company tax number; VAT identification number for deliveries abroad

Title “Invoice”

Consecutive invoice number

Delivery or performance date

List of the individual items including unit price, quantity, total price and VAT

Total invoice amount gross and net as well as total VAT

Payment period and discount, if applicable

Correct indication of the delivery date on invoices

Delivery date, service date, invoice date – three pieces of information that often cause confusion when creating an invoice. We explain the differences and which regulations apply in this context.

disambiguation

The invoice date is the day the invoice was issued by the company. Depending on whether the subject of the invoice is a service or goods, the service date or delivery date must also be shown. The service date is defined as the day on which the customer accepts the service. The delivery date, on the other hand, is the day on which the goods are handed over or shipped. On the one hand, the data serves to monitor the customer and, on the other hand, ensures that the company pays the sales tax correctly.

Delivery and performance date – what is allowed?

The frequently used formulation “The service date corresponds to the invoice date” is permissible. However, it is important that there is a corresponding clause on the invoice.

In addition, the delivery date can refer to a delivery note on which the date is located. However, the note must then be clearly titled on the invoice, for example with a unique delivery note number.

For the tax office, it is basically only relevant that the company bills on a monthly basis. It is therefore permissible if the performance or delivery date only includes the month and year.

Performance and delivery date – what is not allowed?

It is not permitted to omit the delivery or service date on the invoice. In such a case, the invoice is invalid and must be canceled and reissued by the company. Exception: If it is an invoice for a down payment, the service or delivery date can of course not yet be noted because it is in the future.

In addition, it is not permissible to refer only vaguely to the delivery note on the invoice without being able to clearly allocate it.

Deliveries to non-EU countries – what should be considered?

A separate rule applies when goods are shipped outside of the EU. In principle, these are exempt from sales tax in Germany. Instead, the customer must pay the sales tax in his place of residence according to the tax rate applicable there. For better traceability, it must be clearly stated on the invoice that there is a tax exemption due to the country of destination.

Paper or e-invoice?

The classic variant is certainly still sending the invoice in paper form by post or as an enclosure with the delivery of goods. Nevertheless, it is also allowed to create and send digital invoices. Above all, companies that have to write a lot of invoices like to use this sustainable form.

Proof of the authenticity of the data origin and the integrity of the content is a prerequisite for the online dispatch of an invoice to be permitted. There are various options for guaranteeing this, for example the use of a corresponding digital signature or the use of a control procedure within the company, which the invoice recipient must have agreed to. Software programs for creating and sending digital invoices can be of great help here.

What happens if there is a breach of the billing obligation?

A company that does not comply with its obligation to issue invoices is in breach of the Value Added Tax Act. This is punished with fines of up to 5,000 euros. Incidentally, this also includes a violation of the obligation to retain invoices, which is ten years.

Interesting: In connection with the provision of a service for a property, the customer is also obliged to keep the invoice for two years. However, the customer must be explicitly informed of this obligation in the invoice.

If an invoice is completely dispensed with in agreement with the customer, this is a case of tax evasion. The goods or services can be offered to the customer at a lower price because the sales tax does not have to be paid. For this reason, a law came into force in 2004 to make it easier to combat undeclared work. Among other things, it contains the obligation of customers to keep invoices for services rendered on the property for two years. If a customer cannot submit a corresponding invoice, they are also threatened with a fine of up to 500 euros. In addition, the contract between the customer and the company can be declared null and void.

Conclusion

Every business has to issue invoices for its goods or services. This article has shown with numerous specifications and special rules that this is not always that easy. Nevertheless, as an entrepreneur it is important to carefully study the legal regulations, because otherwise there is a risk of severe penalties. Professional software can make the work much easier here, since it has already integrated the provisions and specifications and thus provides reliable support when issuing the invoice.

