Aware of the short-term restrictions faced by the National Government, the Board of Directors of Banco de la República considers it opportune to underline the importance of maintaining the adjustment path of public finances.

In his report to the Congress of the Republic on the course of the Colombian macroeconomics, he points out that, from the point of view of the monetary authority, a balanced adjustment of public finances would widen the margin to carry out a countercyclical monetary policy and achieve a Greater coordination with fiscal policy.

They point out that “For the Bank it is important to carry out detailed monitoring of public finances, because this facilitates coordination between monetary policy and fiscal policy. Likewise, understanding the state of public finances is a fundamental requirement for a complete evaluation of the macroeconomic situation of the country and of the risks that affect the economy”.

They denote in the report that the Government Financial Plan for 2023 provides for a substantial improvement in public finances. The total deficit of the National Central Government (GNC) would be reduced from 5.5% to 3.8% of GDP between 2022 and 2023, while the net debt would fall from 58.8% to 57.5% in the same period.

This fiscal scenario shows a primary surplus of 0.6% of GDP, which contrasts with the primary deficit of -1.1% of GDP registered in 2022, and is consistent with compliance with the fiscal rule.

Greater collection

They maintain that the progress in the fiscal adjustment planned for 2023 reflects the greater collection coming in part from the recently approved tax reforms, and the increase in financial surpluses from Ecopetrol.

They consider that the economic shock caused by the covid-19 pandemic led to a significant imbalance in the GNC’s finances. Between 2019 and 2020 the total deficit increased from 2.5% to 7.8% of GDP and the net debt went from 48.4% to 60.6% of GDP.

The broad magnitude of the fiscal imbalance was due to the drop in tax collection, added to the strong expansion of spending required to face the health emergency and mitigate its social impact. The recovery of economic activity, which began in 2021 and was consolidated in 2022, created favorable conditions to reduce this imbalance. This is how the total CNG deficit decreased to 7.1% of GDP in 2021 and to 5.5% of GDP in 20229.

net debt

CNG net debt remained almost unchanged in 2021 (60.8% of GDP), but fell two percentage points in 2022 to 58.8% of GDP. The progress in correcting the fiscal imbalance has been possible thanks, to a large extent, to the higher tax collection resulting from the recovery of economic activity. However, the room for maneuver to adjust spending has been limited due to the persistence of spending pressures derived from the pandemic (vaccination and subsidies, among others) and the already known inflexibility of the budget. Despite this, between 2021 and 2022 CNG primary spending as a proportion of GDP fell from 20.0% to 17.7%, while total spending fell from 23.4% to 22.1% of GDP.

On the other hand, the technical team projects a reduction in the current account deficit to 3.9% of GDP by 2023, in accordance with the expected moderation of domestic demand and the country’s fiscal adjustment prospects. The correction of the external imbalance would result from lower imports, as already suggested by its downward trend during the last quarter of 2022, which continued in January by registering a 5.7% reduction in its value free on board (free on board) (FOB) compared to that observed a year ago.

The managers point out that the expected reduction in imports is associated with the slowdown in Colombian economic activity, the falls in the costs of imported products and international merchandise transport, as the functioning of global supply chains normalizes. . This, together with the good prospects for exports of services associated with international tourism, would determine the reduction of the country’s trade deficit.

On the other hand, the reduction in the value of coal and oil exports due to the lower prices expected for these goods would be reflected in a lower remittance of profits from companies with foreign investment in these sectors.