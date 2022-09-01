Listen to the audio version of the article

In July, compared to the previous month, both the employed and the unemployed decreased, the inactive increased. Istat estimates it, adding that the employment rate drops to 60.3% (-0.1 points). Employment falls (-0.1%, equal to -22 thousand) among females, permanent employees, self-employed and all age groups, with the exception of those over 50, among whom it is growing; growth that is also recorded among males and temporary employees. The decline in the number of job seekers (-1.6%, equal to -32 thousand units compared to June) is observed for both genders and mainly between 35-49 year-olds. The unemployment rate drops to 7.9% (-0.1 points) and rises to 24% among young people (+0.1 points). The growth in the number of inactive people between 15 and 64 years (+ 0.4%, equal to + 54 thousand units) involves men and women and the age groups under 50. The inactivity rate rises to 34.4% (+0.2 points).

Forward component, highest value since 1977

«In July 2022, the number of employees – comments the Institute – remained stable above 23.2 million despite recording, for the first time since August 2021, a slight decline. Compared to July 2021, the increase of over 460 thousand employees is mainly determined by employees who, in July 2022, amounted to over 18 million 200 thousand; the forward component, in particular, reaches its highest value since 1977, the first year of the time series. The employment rate drops to 60.3%, the unemployment rate falls to 7.9% and the inactivity rate rises to 34.4% ».