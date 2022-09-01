In July, compared to the previous month, both the employed and the unemployed decreased, the inactive increased. Istat estimates it, adding that the employment rate drops to 60.3% (-0.1 points). Employment falls (-0.1%, equal to -22 thousand) among females, permanent employees, self-employed and all age groups, with the exception of those over 50, among whom it is growing; growth that is also recorded among males and temporary employees. The decline in the number of job seekers (-1.6%, equal to -32 thousand units compared to June) is observed for both genders and mainly between 35-49 year-olds. The unemployment rate drops to 7.9% (-0.1 points) and rises to 24% among young people (+0.1 points). The growth in the number of inactive people between 15 and 64 years (+ 0.4%, equal to + 54 thousand units) involves men and women and the age groups under 50. The inactivity rate rises to 34.4% (+0.2 points).
Forward component, highest value since 1977
«In July 2022, the number of employees – comments the Institute – remained stable above 23.2 million despite recording, for the first time since August 2021, a slight decline. Compared to July 2021, the increase of over 460 thousand employees is mainly determined by employees who, in July 2022, amounted to over 18 million 200 thousand; the forward component, in particular, reaches its highest value since 1977, the first year of the time series. The employment rate drops to 60.3%, the unemployment rate falls to 7.9% and the inactivity rate rises to 34.4% ».