In September, after two months of decline, employment returned to growth, recording 46,000 more employees (+ 0.2%) than the previous month. The increase is also observed compared to September 2021: 316 thousand more employed (+ 1.4%). And it is concentrated among permanent employees who grow by 205 thousand units (+ 1.4%) in the annual comparison and by 82 thousand (+ 0.5%) in the monthly comparison. The employment rate rises to 60.2% (+0.2 points). Istat communicates it.

The previous two months of decline

In August, there was a loss of 74,000 employees compared to July, while the number of employees in July had decreased by 22,000 on June, recording the first decline since August 2021.

Unemployment in September stable at 7.9%, young people rise to 23.7%

In September, the total unemployment rate remained at 7.9%, while the youth rate (15-24 years) rose to 23.7% (+1.6 points on August). Istat communicates this by disseminating the monthly estimates on employed and unemployed people. On the other hand, the inactivity rate decreased to 34.6% (-0.2 points)

GDP: Signorini, slight growth in 2023 but uncertainty



The Italian economy “can only be influenced by the worsening of the international situation” but for the estimates of the Bank of Italy “which, among other things, should be slightly revised upwards in light of the new GDP data – it can be expected for the 2023 a slight growth, on average for the year “. This was stated by the CEO of the Bank of Italy Luigi Federico Signorini according to whom there would be “a decline” only with a “total blockade of Russian imports”. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the forecasts, he warns.