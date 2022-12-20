Listen to the audio version of the article

The pandemic accentuates the drop in births. And it records a new negative record for the birth rate: in 2021 births drop to 400,249, recording a drop of 1.1% on the previous year (-4,643). A phenomenon that continued in 2022. This is reported by the Istat report on the 2021 birth rate: according to the provisional data for January-September, births are around 6 thousand less than in the same period of 2021.

A 30% drop since 2008

Since 2008, recalls Istat, births have decreased by 176,410 units (-30.6%). This decrease is almost entirely attributable to births from both Italian parents (314,371 in 2021, almost 166,000 fewer than in 2008). Above all, births within marriage are decreasing, equal to 240,428, almost 20 thousand less than in 2020 and 223 thousand less than in 2008 (-48.2%).

This is primarily due to the sharp decline in weddings, which lasted until 2014 (with 189,765 events compared to 246,613 in 2008) and then continued with a fluctuating trend. It should be added that in 2020 the pandemic led many people to postpone or give up weddings to the point that the number of weddings almost halved (-47.4%).

One in 3 children is born out of wedlock

The Istat report also underlines that one in three children is born out of wedlock. There were 159,821 extra-wedding babies in 2021 (+14,000 in the last year, +47,000 since 2008), equal to 39.9% of the total (35.8% in 2020). Births outside marriage are more frequent in the Center (46%), while in the South and Islands the share is lower (34.8% in 2021) but its rate of increase is faster and the differentials with other divisions are reducing.

In the case of both Italian parents, births out of wedlock reach 43%. In the case of mixed couples, the incidence is higher if the father is foreign (37.3%) than in couples with a foreign mother (31.8%). For those born to both foreign parents, the share reaches 26.5%, more than 16 percentage points less than for couples of both Italians.