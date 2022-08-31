Listen to the audio version of the article

Inflation still rising. According to preliminary Istat estimates, in August the national consumer price index for the entire community (Nic), gross of tobacco, recorded an increase of 0.8% on a monthly basis and 8.4% on an annual basis (from + 7.9% the previous month). “It is electricity and free market gas that produce the acceleration in the prices of non-regulated energy goods (partly mitigated by the slowdown in those of fuels) and which, with processed food and durable goods, push inflation to a level that has not been recorded since December 1985 (when it was + 8.8%) ”, explains Istat. For Istat, the inflation acquired for 2022, or the one that would be obtained assuming a zero change in the remainder of the year, is equal to + 7.0% for the general index and + 3.5% for the component background (net of energy and fresh food).

The weight of the energy component

Core inflation accelerates, i.e. net of energy and fresh food (from + 4.1% to + 4.4% in August, it was not so since May 1996 when it was + 4.7%) and net inflation of energy goods alone (from + 4.7% to + 4.9%, this was not the case since April 1996). Returning to the general index, the acceleration of inflation on an annual basis is mainly due on the one hand to the prices of energy goods (whose growth goes from + 42.9% in July to + 44.9%) and in particular of unregulated energy (from + 39.8% to + 41.6%; the prices of regulated energy goods continue to record a very high but stable growth at + 47.9%), and on the other to those of processed food goods (from + 9.5% to + 10.5%) and durable goods (from + 3.3% to + 3.9%). On the other hand, the prices of services relating to transport recorded a slowdown (from + 8.9% to + 8.4%).

The growth of services is stable

On an annual basis, the Institute of Statistics still indicates, the prices of goods accelerate (from + 11.1% to + 11.8%) while the growth of those of services is substantially stable (from + 3.6% to + 3.7%); therefore, the negative inflation differential between the latter and the prices of goods widens (from -7.5 in July to -8.1 percentage points). On a monthly basis, the increase in the general index is mainly due to the prices of non-regulated energy goods (+ 3.0%), transport services (+ 2.4%, also due to seasonal factors), processed food (+ 1.2%), durable goods (+ 0.8%) and recreational, cultural and personal care services (+ 0.7%, also due to seasonal factors). Furthermore, again according to preliminary estimates, the harmonized index of consumer prices (Ipca) increased by 0.8% on a monthly basis and by 9.0% on an annual basis (from + 8.4% in the previous month).

Shopping cart goes up by 9.7%

The prices of the so-called shopping cart run. The prices of food goods, for home and personal care in August grew by 9.7% (from the previous + 9.1%), an increase that has not been observed since June 1984. This is indicated by Istat by spreading the estimate consumer price provisional in August. On the other hand, products with a high purchase frequency slowed down (from + 8.7% to + 7.8%).

EU-19 at 9.1%, a new record

Euro area annual inflation is expected to reach 9.1% in August, a new record, up from 8.9% in July. This was reported by the flash estimate of Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Looking at the main components of inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in August (38.3%, compared to 39.6% in July), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (10.6% , compared to 9.8% in July), non-energy industrial goods (5.0%, compared to 4.5% in July) and services (3.8%, compared to 3.7% in July).