The Italian GDP is expected to grow at a still sustained pace in 2022 (+3.9%) and then slow down significantly in 2023 (+0.4%). Istat communicates this in its Report on the prospects for the Italian economy in 2022-2023, specifying that the increase in GDP would be supported by the contribution of domestic demand net of inventories, while net foreign demand would provide a negative contribution in both years. Investments are expected to represent the driving force of the Italian economy both in 2022 (+10.0%) and, to a lesser extent, in 2023 (+2.0%). In June, Istat estimated +2.8% for 2022 and +1.9% for 2023.

Fitch revises the outlook for Italy and now expects only -0.1% of GDP in 2023. “We maintain our forecast for a contraction starting from the fourth quarter – the analysts explain – based on the high exposure to the shock the price of gas and the impact of price increases on private consumption, but we have downsized this impact and now estimate overall growth for 2022 at 3.7%. We also reduced our 2023 contraction forecast by 0.6 percentage points to -0.1% on an improved contribution from the fourth quarter and slight easing from the gas crisis.

Employment grows faster than GDP: +4.3% in 2022

This year and next, employment, measured in terms of work units (AWU), will mark a growth higher than that of the GDP with a more pronounced increase in 2022 (+4.3%) compared to that of 2023 (+ 0.5%). This is what emerges from the Istat report on the prospects for the Italian economy in 2022 and 2023. The improvement in employment will go hand in hand with that of the unemployment rate, which will drop significantly this year (8.1%) to then register a slight increase in 2023 (8.2%).

Inflation will slow down, but times are still uncertain

Inflation is expected to decelerate in the coming months, albeit with uncertain timing and intensity. This was noted by Istat in the Report on the outlook for the Italian economy in 2022 and 2023. On average for 2022, the rate of change in the household spending deflator is expected to grow (+8.2%, it was +1.6%). in 2021) while the GDP deflator will mark a significant but more limited increase (+3.6%, it was +0.5% in 2021). Assuming that upward pressure on raw material prices will be contained in the coming months and in the presence of a stabilization of oil and exchange rates, adds Istat, inflation is expected to partially decelerate next year. The Statistical Institute further explains that the prolonged phase of price growth, supported by the exceptional increase in those of energy goods, is expected to be reflected in the trend of the spending deflator of resident households both in the current year (+8.2 %) and, to a lesser extent, in 2023 (+5.4%).