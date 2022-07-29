Home News Istat, GDP accelerates in the second quarter, + 4.6% annually. Inflation falls to 7.9% in July
News

Istat, GDP accelerates in the second quarter, + 4.6% annually. Inflation falls to 7.9% in July

by admin
Istat, GDP accelerates in the second quarter, + 4.6% annually. Inflation falls to 7.9% in July

In the second quarter of 2022, Istat estimates that the gross domestic product, expressed in chain-linked values ​​with the reference year 2015, corrected for calendar effects and seasonally adjusted, increased by 1% compared to the previous quarter and by 4.6% in trend terms. This can be read in the preliminary estimate released by the Institute of Statistics. In the first quarter of the year, GDP recorded an increase of + 0.1%.

Istat, in the second quarter accelerates to + 1%

The second quarter, Istat explains, had one working day less than both the previous quarter and the second quarter of 2021. The cyclical variation is the synthesis of a decrease in added value in the agriculture, forestry and fishing and an increase in both industry and services. On the demand side, there is a positive contribution from the domestic component (gross of inventories) and a negative contribution from the net foreign component.

Istat, growth acquired for 2022 improves to + 3.4%

The acquired change in GDP for 2022, or the annual change that would be obtained in the presence of a zero cyclical change in the remaining quarters of the year, is equal to + 3.4%. Istat notes this in light of the increase in GDP in the second quarter, estimated to grow by 1%. The forecast for the year therefore improves compared to the + 2.6% estimated at the end of May based on the trend in the first quarter (+ 0.1%).

Istat, the expansion phase continues to accelerate

“The expansionary phase of GDP therefore continues for the sixth consecutive quarter, accelerating compared to the first quarter of the year, when growth was slightly positive”. Istat explains this by commenting on the preliminary estimate of GDP in the second quarter (+ 1% in economic terms and + 4.6% in trend terms). “As always, we note the provisional nature of this estimate, which reflects on the production side a decline in agriculture and growth in both industry and services. A positive contribution to growth – Istat specifies – came from the national component, while the net foreign component generated a negative contribution “

Istat, in July drops to 7.9% thanks to energy

In July, on the other hand, trend inflation falls back by a tenth of a percentage point from the June record (+ 8.0%) to + 7.9%, while the consumer price index records an increase of 0.4% on a basis monthly. This is what is shown by the Istat estimates of July. The slowdown was affected by the decline in energy goods (from + 48.7% in June to + 42.9%) thanks above all to regulated energy goods (from + 64.3% to + 47.8%) and only to a minimal extent from non-regulated energy sources (from + 39.9% to + 39.8%). “Core inflation”, net of energy and fresh food, accelerates from + 3.8% to + 4.1% and that net of energy alone from +4.2 to + 4.7%.

You may also like

Million euro scam of masks never delivered, an...

When Xi Jinping visited the “Leading the Navigation...

What to do at the weekend: concerts, events...

The frequency of normalized nucleic acid testing in...

Eyewear towards the new contract, asked for 200...

Deputy Director Luo Yonglian preached the spirit of...

Jiaxing Red Cross Society held the spirit of...

Fassina: “This is what the left-wing profession is”

In Lanzhou, Gansu Province, 1.2878 million people were...

Covid, Rt still down at 1.03. The incidence...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy