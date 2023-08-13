Istat: sharp decline in religious practice in Italy

“Another tragic shipwreck occurred a few days ago in the Mediterranean: forty-one people lost their lives. I prayed for them. And with pain and shame we must say that since the beginning of the year nearly two thousand men, women and children have already died in this sea trying to reach Europe. It is an open wound of our humanity. I encourage the political and diplomatic efforts that seek to heal it in a spirit of solidarity and brotherhood, as well as the commitment of all those who work to prevent shipwrecks and rescue migrants”. Pope Francis’ new appeal to today’s Angelus has been decided which, in some way, is also inspired by the Gospel which tells of Jesus who walks on the waters of the lake at night – also called the Sea of ​​Tiberias – and saves the apostle Peter who was to sink.

War and fires

With migrants, two other themes continually occupy Francis’ mind: peace and, these days, the threat of summer fires that cause death and destruction in various parts of the world. “Tomorrow, the eve of the feast of Our Lady of the Assumption into Heaven – the pope informs – the pilgrimage to ask for peace in the country, still afflicted by violence and war, will take place in Bafoussam, Cameroon. Let us join in prayer with our brothers in Cameroon so that, through the intercession of the Virgin, God may sustain the hope of the people who have been suffering for years, and open ways of dialogue to reach harmony and peace. And let us pray – he adds – also for battered Ukraine, which is suffering so much from this war. I also wish to assure you of my prayers for the victims of the fires that ravaged the island of Maui, in Hawaii”.

Istat documents

Singular explanation of the Gospel that shows how Jesus should be the center of the Christian faith. Rediscovering it could be an answer to stem the constant, almost inexorable decrease – as documented by the latest Istat statistics on the decline in religious practice in Italy. Francis’ recipe is not sociological but of faith called to rediscover the only important thing: to become disciples of the Gospel of Jesus.

Disciples and evil forces

He, summarizes the pope, “at night, walks on the waters of the lake of Galilee to meet the disciples who are crossing by boat. Behind walking on water there is a non-immediate message for us to grasp. At that time, in fact, the great expanses of water were considered seats of evil forces that could not be dominated by man; especially if agitated by the storm, the abysses were a symbol of chaos and recalled the darkness of the underworld. Now, the disciples find themselves in the middle of the lake in the dark: in them there is the fear of sinking, of being sucked into evil. And here comes Jesus, who walks on the water, that is, on those forces of evil, and says to his followers: «Courage, it’s me, don’t be afraid!» Walking on the water, Jesus wants to give us a sign: the evil powers, which frighten us and we are unable to dominate, with Jesus they are reduced. He, walking on the water, wants to tell us: “Do not be afraid, I will put your enemies under your feet”: not people! those are not the enemies, but death, sin, the devil: these enemies He tramples down for us”.

The decline in religious practice

Much is generally debated on the decline in religious practice certified by Istat, which has increased especially after the Covid experience. The most recent (and reliable) data on religious practice in Italy concern the year 2022 (a year mostly free from the restrictions of the lockdown) and illustrate the following scenario: those who participate in a religious rite at least once a week (for Catholics, the mass on Sunday) is about 19% of the population; on the other hand, those who never attended a place of worship in that year are much more numerous (31%), except for particular events, such as religious rites of passage (baptisms, weddings, funerals). Istat data on religious practice does not only concern Catholic churches and masses; but, due to the particular religious configuration of our country, in which even today about 70% of the population declares belonging to Catholicism – notes the Catholic sociologist Franco Garelli in his commentary on Week – they are widely applicable to what happens in the Catholic field .

A steady decline

In 18 years (2001 to 2019), regular practitioners decreased by just under a third; while in the three-year period alone (2019-2022) their number fell by 25%. The decrease in the practice among young people and adolescents is conspicuous: assiduous practitioners among adolescents went from 37% in 2001 to 20% in 2019 and to 12% in 2022; while, among 18-19 year olds, the regular practice which involved 23% of subjects in 2001, dropped to 11% of cases in 2019 and to 8% in 2022. Everywhere (both in the Centre-North and in the South) regular practitioners decreased by roughly 45-50% in the period 2001-2022. In the last year of the survey (2022), the regular practice involves 15% of the male population and 22% of the female population in Italy.

The calls of the Pope are ignored

In short, the basic impression – observes some – is that of a very consistent downward trend, which does not stop even in the face of the religious appeals of a pope (like the current one) who enjoys good public credit. “The Lord – observes the pope commenting on today’s Gospel – knows that the boat of life, like the boat of the Church, is threatened by contrary winds and that the sea on which we sail is often rough. He does not preserve us from the fatigue of sailing, on the contrary – the Gospel underlines this – he pushes his family to leave: that is, he invites us to face difficulties, so that they too become places of salvation, opportunities to encounter him. In fact, he in our moments of darkness he comes to meet us, asking to be welcomed, like that night on the lake”.

Faith and statistics

Francesco is relatively interested in statistics. There are other questions that he proposes: “And how is my faith? Do I believe that Christ is stronger than the waves and adverse winds? But above all: do I sail with Him? Do I welcome him, do I make room for him in the boat of life, never alone, always with Jesus, do I entrust him with the helm?”. The hope that animates him and which he presented at the recent World Youth Day (WYD) in Lisbon, he renewed today by greeting groups of young people with their flags present in St. Peter’s Square, invited to go beyond a self-referential life perspective . Setting out to grow in service to others. “I greet in particular some groups who took part in the Youth Day in Lisbon… They are many! I see flags… Poland, Mexico, Argentina, Italy, Salvador, many! The priests and young people of El Salvador who are so strong; students from the Ibero-American University of Puebla, Mexico; and the youth of Taiwan. Good walk!”. A path that statistics do not perceive and do not incorporate.