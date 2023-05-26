Home » Istighfar, the solution to the problems of this world and the hereafter
News

Istighfar, the solution to the problems of this world and the hereafter

by admin
Istighfar, the solution to the problems of this world and the hereafter

Imam Hassan Basri was once visiting his congregation. A person came and complained to Hassan Basri about the drought. Hassan Basri advised this person to seek forgiveness. After some time, another person came. He complained to Imam Sahib about childlessness. He advised him to ask for forgiveness. After some time, another person came. He complained to Imam Sahib about poverty and poverty. Hazrat Hasan Basri also advised him to seek forgiveness.
Someone from the audience of the assembly expressed surprise to Imam Sahib, that 3 different people explained different problems and he gave the same solution. Imam Hasan Basri said: Have you not read the verses of the Holy Quran:
So I said to them (Hazrat Nuh to his people) that ask forgiveness from your Lord, know that He is Oft-Forgiving, He will send down good rains from the sky on you, and will increase your wealth and children, and He will provide canals for you. 12-10 (Noah).
By considering the virtues described in these verses, it is known that Istighfar is the solution to the major problems of this world and the hereafter, so forgiveness is the meaning of Akbar for every believer, and the above-mentioned worldly benefits (prosperity and abundance of sustenance) are among human needs. At the top, and these virtues are not limited to seeking forgiveness, seeking forgiveness is a type of remembrance of Allah and remembrance of Allah in general is a very virtuous act.

See also  Out for slaughterhouse in Bad Bramstedt - 250 employees affected | > - News

You may also like

China’s epidemic has come back again, Beijing and...

MusikfestiWels on July 14th and 15th with tribute...

Government inaugurates road works that benefit some 80,000...

Defining weekend! Bundesliga and Premier League come to...

Google announced to give 45 thousand scholarships to...

They ask to strengthen traffic controls

In the new “Frau Franzi” café, guests should...

Talks should be initiated: Imran Khan made an...

Is it beneficial to bathe daily? – The...

Attack in Vienna – arms supplier in court...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy