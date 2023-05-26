Istighfar, the solution to the problems of this world and the hereafter

Imam Hassan Basri was once visiting his congregation. A person came and complained to Hassan Basri about the drought. Hassan Basri advised this person to seek forgiveness. After some time, another person came. He complained to Imam Sahib about childlessness. He advised him to ask for forgiveness. After some time, another person came. He complained to Imam Sahib about poverty and poverty. Hazrat Hasan Basri also advised him to seek forgiveness.

Someone from the audience of the assembly expressed surprise to Imam Sahib, that 3 different people explained different problems and he gave the same solution. Imam Hasan Basri said: Have you not read the verses of the Holy Quran:

So I said to them (Hazrat Nuh to his people) that ask forgiveness from your Lord, know that He is Oft-Forgiving, He will send down good rains from the sky on you, and will increase your wealth and children, and He will provide canals for you. 12-10 (Noah).

By considering the virtues described in these verses, it is known that Istighfar is the solution to the major problems of this world and the hereafter, so forgiveness is the meaning of Akbar for every believer, and the above-mentioned worldly benefits (prosperity and abundance of sustenance) are among human needs. At the top, and these virtues are not limited to seeking forgiveness, seeking forgiveness is a type of remembrance of Allah and remembrance of Allah in general is a very virtuous act.