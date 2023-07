The Istmina mayor’s office provided a modern ICT room at the San Pío X Normal Educational Institution. It is a modern room with 25 state-of-the-art computers, new electrical networks, a security camera, laser and multifunctional printers, and real estate.

“It is our commitment to improve education in Istmina and for this we provide the best tools to our institutions,” said Mayor Hever Córdoba Manyoma.

