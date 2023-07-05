Home » Istmina: Pavement delivered in the Diego Luis neighborhood
The mayor of Istmina, Éver Manyoma, delivered the road pavement of the Diego Luis neighborhood. Sectors such as Territoriales, Santa Cruz, Barranquillita, in the Diego Luis neighborhood, have access to their homes with paved roads.

There were more than five hundred meters of pavement in this project, executed with royalty resources.

In this neighborhood, the sewerage construction work was also delivered.

