On January 18, 2023, the Istmina mayor’s office began the process to contract the fluvial and land school transportation service for the students of the IE Centro Educativo de Potedó, IE Pitulo Chirivico – Unión Chocó Indigenous Community, IE Agroecológica de Primavera, IE Agroecológica Miguel Ángel Guerrero Garcés de Paitó, Agroecological IE of Puerto Salazar – Chigorodó and Agropecuario IE Gustavo Posada Peláez, worth 490 million pesos.

On January 18, 2023, the Istmina mayor’s office began the process to contract the implementation of the School Food Program, PAE, for a value of 1,018 million pesos.

On January 3, 2023, the Istmina mayor’s office began the process to hire the strengthening of the cultural tradition of black and Afro-Colombian communities around the production and consumption of viche/biche as a traditional drink, worth 109 million pesos.