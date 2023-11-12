Home » Istmina: the humanitarian crisis continues in Negría
Istmina: the humanitarian crisis continues in Negría

Members of the Istmina mayor’s office, the Chocó Interethnic Solidarity Forum, FISCH, the General Community Council of San Juan, Acadesan, the Ombudsman’s Office, the Istmina Ombudsman, and OCHA Colombia were present in Negría, Istmina district.

This community has been confined for more than six months and today houses the displaced community of Chambacú, where the lack of protection of the inhabitants by the State and the flagrant violation of their Human Rights by the armed actors could be confirmed.

The strong pressures, incursion into the territory and direct attack by the illegal groups on the community of Doidó could be verified, which forced them to move on November 6.

Many families are displaced and dispersed on the banks of the San Juan River, nearby communities and urban centers, which makes it difficult for humanitarian agencies to provide assistance.

