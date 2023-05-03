Istria is even closer for Slovaks this year

Slovak vacationers will have the Adriatic Sea even closer this year. At midnight on January 1, 2023, the ramps were lifted at all six border crossings that separated Croatia from Slovenia.

Thus, Slovaks will have a way to the sea already during this summer season without delaying passport control and forming columns at border crossings. In addition to the fact that Croatia entered the so-called Schengen, it also joined the eurozone. Thanks to this, Slovak tourists will not have to look for exchange offices in Croatia, but will be able to conveniently pay in euros.

In 5 hours by the sea

The advantage of Istria is undoubtedly its location. You can cover the distance comfortably on the highway in about 5 hours. Today, vacationers can explore the main attractions of Istria in style. Accommodation in the hotels of the Kempinski chain – in Portorož in Slovenia and in Savudrija in Croatia – will satisfy even the most demanding travelers. “The number of Slovak guests in our hotels increases every year. This year we expect even more to come, it is possible that it will even be a record number,” says Željko Stašević, general manager of Kempinski Hotel Adriatic in Savudrija, Croatia and Kempinski Palace in Portorož, Slovenia.

Golf and cycling

According to him, in addition to relaxing on the beach, Slovaks in Istria are also attracted by golf and cycling. The historic Parenzana cycle route leads here, which connects three countries – Croatia, Slovenia and Italy. “It is among the most amazing that the Istrian coast has to offer,” claims Željko Stašević. A few minutes from the hotel in Savudrija, which is open all year round, there is a golf course, which is the first 18-hole golf course in Istria. However, gourmets who like to taste local culinary specialties will also find their own way, as Istria is famous for its olive oil, but also for its high-quality and tasty wines.

Connecting two countries

Croatia’s entry into the Schengen area will also be appreciated by those who have found a hobby in sailing on motorboats or yachts. In addition to the abolition of borders on land, of course, those at sea were also abolished. And so you can sail between Croatia and Slovenia without having to stop at the port for passport control. When exploring the Adriatic coast, whether by car, bicycle or motor boat, you can’t miss the bay in Portorož, Slovenia. It is dominated by the iconic Kempinski Palace hotel, which has played a key role in the life of the city called the “Port of Roses” for more than a hundred years.

A royal palace with history

The hotel has a 100-year-old park, which is considered a natural heritage of Slovenia. It is accessible to guests and the public, and under its tall hundred-year-old trees you can treat yourself to a picnic, for example. And when, according to the director of this iconic hotel, is it the most beautiful? “At the turn of May and June. The temperatures are pleasant, everything is green and there are not so many people here yet. Then again in September, when the truffle season starts here.“

Michelin experiences

In the past, the Italian actress Sophia Loren also liked to visit the historic hotel on the coast, who brought the atmosphere of the Italian “La Dolce Vita” here. The hotel restaurant listed in the Michelin guide also bears her name “Sophia”. Oysters, fish, dishes flavored with truffles and a rich selection of wines will satisfy all guests – gourmets.

Slovak footprint

What is very pleasant is that you can hear Slovak in the hotel kitchen. Slovakian Tomáš Chilý also prepares the dishes here in the Michelin team. “We have two restaurants in the hotel, one is called Sophia and it is included in the Michelin guide, it is exceptional in its location and interior, it is located in the historical part of the building. Here the guest will experience high gastronomy. The other one is called Fleur De Sel, it offers a view of the sea with more ordinary cuisine.” explains Tomáš Chilý and adds that many Slovaks and Czechs come to the hotel. According to him, Slovaks should not leave Istria without tasting truffles, for which the region of Istria is famous and which are an integral part of the local cuisine and are used in everything.