Istrian: Pula – Cape Cape – Arsia / Croatia / Areas / Home

“We are vagabonds who pedal to discover external and internal places, near or far”. That vagabond Fabio Fiori continues his journey by bicycle through inland south-eastern Istria

Heavenly knife grinders, Gianni Brera called us. We, who ride a bicycle, for sport or tourism, for work or pleasure, by choice or necessity, however united, consciously or unconsciously, by a healthy exercise for body and soul. Vagamond, always taking up a neologism of Brera. Wanderers, I add, we are the ones who pedal to discover external and internal places, near or far.

I too am a celestial knife grinder, who now crosses a black forest on fire, the one that, leaving Pula in a southerly direction, crosses the Premanturska Cesta. Infernal visual and olfactory landscape, what remains after the great fire of recent months, which started from the nearby village of Valdibecco. The largest, unsafe pines have been cut down, only the bark and the outermost layer is charred, while the inside is bright orange and the smell of resin mixes with that of burning. Then, after less than a kilometre, everything changes. The maquis returns green, vital, despite the drought that the few drops of these days have not solved, and its scent mixes with that of the sea which is very close between the two shores of the Promontore peninsula. A long, thin, jagged tongue of land, eight kilometers long, surrounded by a shallow, blue and calm sea to the east and a deep, blue, sometimes stormy one to the west. The only road runs on the eastern slope, up to the village of the same name.

The Church of San Lorenzo on the right, the bell tower on the left; for centuries it has also been a conspicuous point for sailors entering or leaving the Kvarner Bay. Some tavern, a bakery, a couple of groceries and as many bazaars. A little further on the paved road ends and, along a white one, you enter the Kamenjak Park. Established in 1996, it has enormous potential, in terms of landscape and nature. I write a potential because a lot goes to waste with the barbaric entrance fee for cars and motorbikes which, even on weekdays in September, transform the main road into a very dusty, noisy, busy rally route. So much so that pedaling I wonder if volend

or by force (and in a reckless way!) to let cars in, it would no longer be functional and less polluting, also due to the vegetation forced into an eternal sandstorm, asphalting the main road and building a couple of large car parks, forbidding at least access to secondary roads.

Only by leaving the bike and walking along the western paths, do I find the ancient, wonderful silence of the place. Great theater of light, the one reflected by the sea that laps the wild calcareous coasts that in some stretches descend precipitously into the water. Arrival at Rt Kršine, extreme southwestern offshoot. A dive and a swim take the dust off me, but also the anger for that inopportune, polluting car rodeo. On the cliffs there are few people like me who enjoy the sea, the air and the light.

I reopen Rilke, read and find, over and over again, the right words: “We are like everything that unfolds, / and nothing but this bliss / … Infinity with us raisin and gets lost. You are the mouth that makes us hear it, / you are: you who speak the essence of us.”. The bliss that this place and this moment offers, the wave that tirelessly sculpts and plays the stone, the flashing of the Porer Lighthouse, on the homonymous rock in front of me, which now, immediately after sunset, begins to guide the navigator in these magnificent and perilous waters.

After a night spent in a tent, shaken by the wind of a storm that brought only a few drops, I get back on my saddle to leave the coast, pedaling on the D66 which goes from Pula to Fiume and which on my map is already indicated as Adriatic Highway, the mythical Yugoslav coastal road built starting from the 1950s, which arrives in Budva in Montenegro. On the D66, which runs through inland southeastern Istria, there is little traffic and I can enjoy a hilly landscape where agricultural fields alternate with woodland. A territory that changes as you descend into the Arsa River valley, a stream less than 30 kilometers long which flows from Mount Maggiore into the deep and wide gulf of the same name. A 12-kilometre zigzag, an inlet once functional for the coal trade that was extracted in the local mines and today for the stone trade from the coastal quarries. In Val d’Arsa, the Chioggiotti luggers used to stop over, on which the young writer Giovanni Comisso also sailed a hundred years ago. Seafaring journeys told in the collection “The port of love”, from 1924.

Arrival in Arsia in the late afternoon, with the sky covered by a compact blanket of altostratus and a metallic light that makes the square, completely deserted, even more metaphysical. Founded city, inaugurated by the fascist regime in 1937, it housed almost 10,000 people, with an economy completely linked to the coal mines. A relatively short story which, after alternating political vicissitudes and very serious fatal accidents, ended in the 1990s. But, despite everything, the geometry of the square and the architecture of the Church of Santa Barbara, designed by the Trieste architect Gustavo Pulitzer-Finali, have an undisputed rationalist charm that time and a certain carelessness accentuate by contrast. I buy a cold beer at the bar and drink it sitting on the steps of the church. Behind me the imposing, severe bas-relief image of Santa Barbara suggests to me that: “It would be time, now, for the gods to emerge / from inhabited things …” once by man, there in the dark where the miners cultivated: wells , galleries, tunnels, chambers and all those underground places of effort and hope, pain and audacity.

It is dedicated to writers on bicycles, as the subtitle states I vagamondi, by Claudio Gregori (66THAND2ND, 2023). A book that tells the passions and cycling adventures of writers and writers, thirty micro-stories from Maurice Leblanc to Gabriel Garcia Marquez, passing through Mark Twain and Marie Curie, Pier Paolo Pasolini and Oriana Fallaci. Micro-stories that make up a long story that unravels from 1894 with the article “Elle trionphe”, where the triumphant is the bicycle, up to 1964 when astronaut Theodore Freeman says: “Oh yes! I really like cycling, everything is open on a bicycle and you feel the wind over your face … you smell the perfumes, not the smell of petrol”.

A few short newsreels are dedicated to the “White City of Coal”, inaugurated in 1937, and to the mines of Arsia. online on the website of the Istituto Luce archive .

