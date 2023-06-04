Istrian: Savudrija-Novigrad / Croatia / Areas / Home





The red color of the Istrian earth, a unique color, the result of the relationship between the rock and the climate. An unforgettable colour, like the flavors of the fruits of this land. The Istrian stages of ours continue ciclogirovago Fabio Fiori

(Go tointroduction and to first episode, second episode e third installment)

Many times I sailed along the Istrian coast. In my memory it has the colors of a deep blue water that appeared by magic at dawn, after a night spent keeping the bow on the flashing of Promontore or on the northernmost one of San Giovanni in Pelago. An astonishing blue, in comparison with the very different blue-green of the western shallows, equally beautiful. Then approaching the shore there was the white of the stone and the green of the scrub. This morning, pedaling on the coastal road that goes from Salvore to Umag, even if the perspective is opposite, the colors are the same. However, a fourth, very powerful one is added, that of the Istrian red earth. A unique color, the result of the relationship between the limestone mother rock and the climate padre Istrian. Father, geologically speaking, because it is he who fertilizes the rock, from which this unique land originates, by chemical composition and, consequently by colour. A land which, Stefano, a geologist friend and fellow sailor, taught me, is the result of a slow process of hydrolysis and oxidation of limestone. Simplifying therefore, the water dissolves the stone and takes away the carbonate part, favoring the deposit of iron and aluminum hydroxides, together with part of the silica, which give this colour. Unforgettable, like the flavors of the fruits of this land. Today those of the figs that I stop to pick and eat, an inevitable complement to the stray meals of ciclogirovago. “fig tree… Fig tree, from what I understand pregnant with meaning / that you almost completely avoid the flowering / and in the fruit, quickly decided in due time, you press, / shy of fame, your pure secret”; I read and transcribe from my poetic guide, fromElegy duinesi the Rilke.

Umag, first short stop. Just enough time to read the few lines on its history in an old Touring guide, printed in 1920. Second volume of “Le Tre Venezie”, with a paragraph dedicated to the western Istrian coast, from Trieste to Pula by sea. Yes, by sea with a good service of steamers which in 8 hours took you from the Molo della Pescheria in Trieste to the Molo di San Teodoro in Polesine, with 11 calls, of which 10 in mainland ports and one in the Brijuni Islands. Only afterwards are alternative routes indicated, “by rail” and “by carriage”, all internal. These guides, in addition to the unsurpassed quality, in terms of description of the architectural and artistic heritage, allow travel in times and ways different from the current ones, therefore seductive.

Without regrets, indeed with futurist joy I get back on my bike iron coursertowards Novigrad. Thirty kilometers along a road that is still busy, despite it being September, and where a modernity has arrived made up of shopping centres, tourist residences, cheap villas. Therefore, do not delude yourself that you are pedaling along silent cycle paths or bucolic narrow streets, but on a two-lane provincial road, where the cyclist is not welcome. But fed up with the traffic, a few kilometers before Novigrad I turned right towards the sea and left the D75. As often happens to those who choose a slow journey that gives more space to curiosities and unexpected events, in a minute I find a magical silence inside the courtyard of the Dajla Monastery. On the left a neoclassical building, on the right the sea. On the two shorter sides, to the west the baroque facade of the church, to the east its copy which has been abandoned for decades, like the palace. I don’t know the place and its history. So I sit down on the sunny steps of the church, with the idea of ​​reading something online. I don’t have time to type a few words on Google, when an old lady comes out of the portal and greets me. Despite his age, his appearance reveals peasant beauty and strength. She is holding a bouquet of withered flowers and greets me in Croatian, immediately realizing that I am Italian, despite my “Good morning”.

“Good morning. By bike? Where is he from?”

“Last night I slept in Salvore”.

“Did you know this place?”

“No. Wonderful…”

“Despite everything!”, she replies interrupting me and shaking her head. “Here, if they don’t agree quickly, everything collapses”, she tells me, pointing to the building with her free right hand.

It will be she, Maria “with or without the j… a good name for everyone, Slovenians, Croatians and Italians”, daughter of the last farmer in the service of the Benedictine monks, who will tell me the story of this oasis of peace. In the neighboring lands, the father, with whom he spoke in Italian, worked until the Second World War, when in 1948 the monastery was suppressed and became a retirement home. Forty years later it closed and has been abandoned ever since, at the center of a dispute over the property involving the local diocese and the Benedictines of Praglia, near Padua, who have been here since the 19th century.

“Everything stopped, for now… maybe luckily. Because I’m old and I want to continue living this place freely”

“Look at that pomegranate,” he says, pointing to one in the small garden overlooking the sea. “Pick one up and go eat it at the top of the pier, so that the gods protect you on your journey.”

Without opening my mouth, I thank her with a smile and she reciprocates by shaking my hand. I pick up a green-red pomegranate, go through the elegant white portal that gives access to the pier and go to sit on my head. The pomegranate is sour, not yet ripe and sanguine; the sea is young, fresh and perturbing, oblivious to the enthusiasms and disappointments, joys and sorrows of the many who have arrived here, who have left here.

